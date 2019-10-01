Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Maintained by Usca Ria Llc

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 1,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 5,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.82. About 687,646 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 11,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 835,628 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.21 million, down from 847,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 6.25M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 191,588 shares to 642,072 shares, valued at $30.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

