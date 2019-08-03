Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined; As Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Lowered Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 78,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 80,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 23,883 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 27,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,259 shares to 93,995 shares, valued at $9.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc reported 62,817 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,722 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Company owns 57,767 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 48,761 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 3.73 million shares. Greylin Mangement Incorporated has 556,626 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,230 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,038 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 98,010 shares. Citizens Northern Corp has 19,220 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com reported 4.97M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 348,556 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.67 million shares. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 27,400 shares. Connors Investor Ser Inc accumulated 0.08% or 12,759 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv reported 0.18% stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 3,884 shares. Jacobs Ca, California-based fund reported 12,963 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management accumulated 5,834 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 37,481 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,748 shares. Account Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.02% or 25,449 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 779 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 694 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 2,017 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 31,679 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 157,979 shares. Yorktown & Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,600 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).