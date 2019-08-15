Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Boosted Its Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 110,423 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 102,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 15.50M shares traded or 56.17% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 16,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 109,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 93,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 2.76M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Juniper Networks Discusses Today’s Security Landscape at lnfosec 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank Trust holds 9,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hamel owns 38,950 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.13% or 78,088 shares. Voya Inv Lc has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 5.60M shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc accumulated 1.09% or 293,100 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund owns 3.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 430,600 shares. 36,588 are held by Verition Fund Mgmt. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 4,227 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 5.29M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Longer Invs owns 1.96% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 38,145 shares. Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 165,472 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,507 shares to 41,901 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 31,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,386 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 13,742 shares. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 10,897 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 43,297 shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 22,444 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 84,334 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust invested in 0% or 270 shares. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.18% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 508,940 shares. 153 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Division. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 2.87 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ckw Finance Grp owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 24,422 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.09% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 45,889 shares. 124,981 are held by Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership.