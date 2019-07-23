Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Wright Investors Service Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.34 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 10.76 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 6,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 33,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.27. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 17,600 shares to 124,800 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.09 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.