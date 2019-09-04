Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.09 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $255.59. About 82,326 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

