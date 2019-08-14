Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted Position; As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $784,252

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 632,771 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34M, up from 622,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 269,944 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt, Negotiates New Financing With BMO Harris Bank; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS CLIENT-FACING JOBS NOT IMPACTED IN MEANINGFUL WAY; 28/05/2018 – BMO: FRAUDSTERS CLAIMED TO HAVE CLIENT PERSONAL, FINANCIAL INFO; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T SEE ISSUES ON COMPETITIVENESS IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – ALCOA CORP AA.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $63

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 61,321 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,340 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 185,591 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Condor Capital reported 58,587 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,427 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Company owns 2,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,410 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,900 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.3% or 179,000 shares in its portfolio. Com Of Oklahoma owns 7,387 shares. 847,311 were reported by Van Den Berg I Incorporated. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has invested 1.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Cap Lc stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiedemann Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 24,145 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 10,427 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 690 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 10,679 shares to 186,164 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 35,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.