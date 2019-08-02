Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Position by $7.24 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldng (ITUB)

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 138.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 168,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 289,970 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 121,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 6.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldng (ITUB) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 49,272 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434.09 million, up from 43,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldng for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 25.53 million shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST REGULATOR RULES ON ITAU UNIBANCO/XP MARCH 14; 04/05/2018 – Chilean Headache Finally Paying Off for Brazil’s Itau; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Fun (AMJ) by 229,418 shares to 18,167 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,817 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 411,992 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 615,598 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 25,341 shares. Anderson Hoagland And reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moore Mngmt LP holds 55,000 shares. State Street has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Counsel invested in 0.29% or 308,577 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chevy Chase accumulated 1.64M shares. Washington Capital owns 29,320 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Holowesko Limited has 2.77 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).