Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Q Global Advisors Raised Stake by $10.81 Million as Valuation Declined; Lam Research Cor (LRCX) Holder Swedbank Has Cut Its Stake

Swedbank decreased its stake in Lam Research Cor (LRCX) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 222,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 191,216 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.92 million, down from 413,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Lam Research Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $228. About 1.35M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 103,495 shares to 332,374 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.46M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95 million for 18.94 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.83M shares. Us State Bank De reported 42,148 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 68,746 shares. Spectrum Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 238,505 were accumulated by Westfield Cap Com L P. First In has 130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 4,875 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 37,644 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Twin Mngmt owns 20,580 shares. Bridges Inv Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 3,063 shares. Conning reported 2,707 shares. First Business has 0.13% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,099 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 13,500 shares.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt Com owns 9,027 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 38,934 are held by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,303 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc invested in 66,933 shares. Key Group (Cayman) Limited accumulated 96,330 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt reported 8,874 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 93,220 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Canal Insurance reported 1.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Davenport Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 34,773 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 18,360 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 6.98M shares. Colrain Lc holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,075 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability holds 10,198 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.