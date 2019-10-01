Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Q Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $10.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 4,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $231.39. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 10.19M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,110 are held by Peninsula Asset Management. Federated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 60,115 shares. Cooke Bieler LP reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelter Mutual accumulated 93,220 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iberiabank stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Papp L Roy reported 5,344 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 8,926 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 64,635 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,117 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sun Life owns 21,362 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 6,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 32,346 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 36,582 shares to 15,980 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 50,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,982 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).