Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Prospector Partners Increased Holding; Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $1.31 Million

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 71,118 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 124,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Group owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 400 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 27,451 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blackrock invested in 835,476 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Corp invested in 81,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Huntington Financial Bank reported 1 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 18,379 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 210,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 8,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Bogle Investment Ltd Partnership De has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 25,790 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,623 shares to 55,895 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

