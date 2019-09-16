Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Position Upped by Grimes & Company Inc

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 12,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 142,611 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, up from 130,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 3.05 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports February Traffic; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 10,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,130 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 29,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.37B market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 17.72 million shares traded or 67.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Southwest (LUV) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest performance in Hawaii exceeding company expectations – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southwest Airlines Announces New Officers And Promotions In The Company’s Marketing And Technology Departments – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American shares dropped so much it created an opportunity, analyst says – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airline and cruise names hit by oil price spike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

