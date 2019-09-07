Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $888,208 as Share Price Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 20,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5,967 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 26,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 83,860 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 207,499 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 123,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 68,228 shares to 247,509 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 246,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% or 3,012 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc owns 1.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 293,100 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 5,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 491,781 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Personal Financial holds 325 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 1.51% or 19.20M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% or 771,711 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap has 145,522 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt owns 0.72% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,240 shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca has invested 0.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.23% or 78,470 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.13% or 43,002 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares to 19,617 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,694 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).