Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Holding by $437,138; Martin Currie LTD Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Lifted by $896,124 as Shares Rose

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 5,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 156,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 150,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87M shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 10,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 106,069 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 116,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,589 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cincinnati stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Qs Investors Limited stated it has 10,839 shares. Bbr Ltd stated it has 27,417 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,797 shares. Charter Communications holds 1.2% or 62,437 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 54,245 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.31% stake. Sei Investments invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Capital Advisors LP holds 2,275 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 90,418 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trustco State Bank Corp N Y has 0.9% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United States Orphan Drug Designation for Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcomas Granted to SPEAR T-cells Targeting MAGE-A4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,003 shares to 93,085 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 93,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 72,407 shares to 572,210 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.