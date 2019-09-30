Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Northstar Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $304,863 as Share Price Declined; Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $3.34 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 16,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 52,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, down from 69,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.66. About 1.62M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 7,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 14,250 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $566,000, down from 22,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP accumulated 0.68% or 145,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 1,742 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Capital stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Captrust Fincl has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,166 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). M Kraus accumulated 47,526 shares or 5.27% of the stock. Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,245 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa owns 124,870 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 17,200 shares. First Mercantile owns 2,730 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Key Group Inc (Cayman) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 331,873 shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $41.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 51,679 shares. Ally Inc owns 60,000 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hamel Associates invested in 0.69% or 39,300 shares. 8,823 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advisors Lc. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 35,317 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 138,248 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Evergreen Management has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,831 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 151,350 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 11,442 are owned by Registered Advisor Incorporated. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 4.38 million shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.23% or 64,505 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,135 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – GuruFocus.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.