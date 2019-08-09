Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $509,120; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $350,976 as Market Valuation Rose

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 1.55 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.88. About 312,750 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Open a Bitcoin Trading Operation; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 18,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Limited accumulated 2.05% or 276,000 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 68,141 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.95% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Counsel holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 182,713 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 85,685 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp holds 0.57% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 61,589 shares. Williams Jones Ltd has 21,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 3.00M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 11,875 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 38,771 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 2.69M shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 496,359 shares. Colrain Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca invested in 0.29% or 1,633 shares. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Acg Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,456 shares. Sit Inv, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,840 shares. 98,638 were accumulated by Foundry Ltd. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt owns 7,402 shares. Choate Inv reported 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valley National Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 707,589 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 1.34% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,340 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.18% or 5,601 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 3,300 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 23,582 shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 15 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 34,347 shares to 103,107 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

