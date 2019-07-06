Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Mitchell Group Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Doheny Asset Management Upped Position in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by $320,075

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,690 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 73,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 630,624 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Options Hot as UniQure Stock Scales Nasdaq – Schaeffers Research” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniQure nabs patents covering AMT-130 in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 19,081 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (NYSE:ANH) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,127 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 14,667 shares. American Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,572 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blume Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15,165 were accumulated by Harbour Inv Mgmt Lc. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 30,565 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 100,000 were accumulated by Canal Insur. Connors Investor Svcs Inc accumulated 12,759 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Freestone Capital Hldg Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 445,877 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CIGNA Corporation (CI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.