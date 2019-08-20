Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Increased Stake; As Mercer Intl (MERC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 5.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 218,423 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares to 7.73M shares, valued at $126.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Com has 50,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sensato Invsts Llc accumulated 404,966 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 129,820 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.06% or 65,895 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 482,846 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,510 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 11,374 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Cwm Limited Liability Co has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 77,272 shares. Qs Limited has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 66,385 shares. 368,041 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com. Oak Assocs Oh invested in 0.03% or 38,640 shares. Campbell & Com Adviser Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.