Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Boosted Holding; American Express Co Com (AXP) Holder American National Bank Has Decreased Holding

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 107.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 24,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 46,324 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 22,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

American National Bank decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 44,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, down from 51,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 14,045 shares to 48,794 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 68,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Corp Common (NASDAQ:FAST).

