Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 48,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 105,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 998,749 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 893,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

