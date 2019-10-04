Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $345,111 as Stock Price Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Holding In Lennar (Call) (LEN) Was Boosted

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 1.75 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 15.69 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,951 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spinnaker holds 0.07% or 16,627 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management reported 1.19% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 187,346 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 628,562 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stephens Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 89,935 shares. Putnam Invests Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 136,248 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 361,142 shares. 4.52 million were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 283,500 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.02% or 32,594 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,253 shares to 161,704 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,756 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 20,535 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.13M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).