Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Raised Its Holding by $515,183 as Stock Declined; Greenlight Capital Boosted Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 367,889 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 7.13 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 549,747 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Schlumberger NV. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

