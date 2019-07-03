Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Lifted Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Its Holding in Open Text Com (OTEX) by $8.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 213,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.55M, down from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.11 million were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 42,010 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has 9,414 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 399,372 shares. Boston Prtn holds 66,950 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.17% or 634,052 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton accumulated 6,746 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Van Strum & Towne has 2.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oarsman Inc owns 20,780 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 124,068 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,253 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 103,722 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. North Amer Management stated it has 6,450 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 452,900 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $99.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 267,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51M for 28.60 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.