Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Raised Position; Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Lifted Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54 million, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 550,333 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,698 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank: Competition Alert – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Financial Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.