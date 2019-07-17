Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Keating Investment Counselors Raised Position by $5.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $1.73 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 5.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 7,010 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.