Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Raised Position; Columbia Asset Management Lowered Stake in Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) as Market Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,704 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Minnesota Mining & Mfg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 42,000 are owned by Mcdonald Ca. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First National Bank Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Johnson Counsel reported 0.25% stake. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2% or 78,379 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fjarde Ap reported 495,959 shares stake. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department holds 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 12,765 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Becker Mgmt accumulated 477,453 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marathon Mgmt owns 15,385 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 70,201 shares stake. City Com invested in 0.05% or 4,193 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard owns 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,069 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,058 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested in 0.48% or 33,390 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 209,394 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ally Financial has invested 0.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Finance Architects has 2,469 shares. National Pension Serv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). & Com holds 735 shares. Liberty Mgmt has 2,599 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated invested in 2.6% or 42,021 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 112,340 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares to 26,513 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.