Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Increased Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose While Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.28. About 17.06 million shares traded or 50.70% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

