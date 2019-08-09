Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Iowa State Bank Has Lifted Stake; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.28 million shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 9426.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 914,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 924,060 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.58M shares traded or 14.61% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bank & Trust invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Capital Management Inc holds 27,097 shares. State Street Corporation owns 68.52 million shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 66,906 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 58,070 shares. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Telemark Asset Limited Liability Company has 5.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Portland Glob Advisors owns 42,577 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 31,270 were reported by Lmr Prns Llp. Fdx Advisors has 25,736 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 81,722 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited has invested 1.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 109,182 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.03% or 106,217 shares.

