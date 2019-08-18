Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Upped Position by $5.23 Million; As Imax (IMAX) Stock Declined, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Position by $1.67 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.59% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares to 72,865 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,670 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Names New CEO as Shale Woes Persist – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 3.79M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Limited Company holds 10,285 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Colrain Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Tru Na holds 12,728 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Overbrook Mgmt Corp reported 5,217 shares. Montgomery Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 19,666 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 19,897 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Numerixs Technologies owns 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,800 shares. Hourglass Llc owns 145,166 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. 111,012 were accumulated by Bokf Na.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IMAX Earnings: Will a Strong Slate of Blockbusters Boost Its Results? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Captain Marvel provides big lift for IMAX – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is IMAX Corporation (IMAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.