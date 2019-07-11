Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Greenleaf Trust Raised Stake; Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Target (TGT) Stake by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,695 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 40,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 3.33M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 9,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,254 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 20,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 5.52M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is a Perfect â€œBuy the Dipâ€ Name – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These 7 startups have achieved unicorn status in 2019 – New York Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger’s Latest Earnings Don’t Change Weak Operating Story – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Benefits 2019: Retailer Announces Better Employee Benefits – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,768 shares to 143,123 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,215 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corporation Com (NYSE:VFC).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 12,878 shares to 14,184 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,524 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Buying More Of This Unloved High-Yield Stock… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.13% or 78,088 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 16,675 shares stake. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,975 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 5,069 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 395,623 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Montag A Associates holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48,550 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 58,630 shares. Connors Investor Inc has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 12,759 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.04% or 12,738 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 244,914 shares. 1St Source State Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,947 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 78,820 shares. Atlas Browninc has 6,253 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.