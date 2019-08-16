Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Upped Position by $1.59 Million; Westwood Management Trimmed Its Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $339,200

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 37,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 494,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 457,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08 million shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119.85. About 3.43 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.25 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 11,931 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 221,710 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management accumulated 0.05% or 4,083 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.48% or 500,708 shares in its portfolio. 21 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 20,990 shares. Perritt Cap Management invested in 0.33% or 8,375 shares. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 517,905 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 113,435 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement invested in 2.39% or 35,500 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated owns 775,968 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.