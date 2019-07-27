Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $553,023 as Market Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased by $369,684 Its Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 12,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,230 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 107,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,713 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88 million, down from 127,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Limited has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,451 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 34,688 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc owns 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,011 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Llp has 3.75M shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,409 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,389 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has 303,284 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 7,750 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 11,743 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability invested in 1.36% or 5.83M shares. Eidelman Virant has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,991 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,527 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

