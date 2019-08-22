Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.30 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Position by $617,058

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.25M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 38,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 149,822 are held by Sather Grp Inc. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 526,854 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.79M shares. Cohen & Steers has 100,605 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sns Financial Group has 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,844 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% or 68,430 shares. Private Gru Incorporated reported 6,775 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 725,952 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Sky Invest Group Ltd reported 74,220 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 2.25% or 140,258 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsr invested in 3.92% or 174,995 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 112,822 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch & Forbes Ltd Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 244,099 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.41% or 16,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 15,076 are owned by Holderness Invs. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hudock Capital Grp Limited stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fjarde Ap holds 487,959 shares. White Pine Limited has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 137,279 were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Lc. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 2.69 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.