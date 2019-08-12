Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $509,808; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Decreased Its Holding

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.54 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 36,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 43,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares to 7,248 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Vident Investment Advisory stated it has 44,632 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.65% or 2.39 million shares. 29,209 are held by Kames Capital Public Ltd Company. Hartford Investment Mngmt accumulated 84,002 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 4,891 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 26,470 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 37,668 shares. Baldwin Mngmt invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc owns 3.91 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Altrinsic Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.77M shares. Community And Invest reported 128,395 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.09% or 543,240 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). M&T Retail Bank reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2.78M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 44,353 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 41,104 shares. 311,543 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. John G Ullman And Associates reported 104,175 shares. Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 2.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.62 million shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 37,710 shares to 98,350 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,944 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D).

