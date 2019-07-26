Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Position by $688,774 as Market Value Declined; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Shares Rose, Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $840,000

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 533,001 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 16,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,729 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 18,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG) by 27,690 shares to 35,019 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 69,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.63% stake. Cullinan Associate reported 42,659 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 1.19M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 52,541 are owned by Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C. Monetta Svcs reported 10,000 shares stake. Davidson Advsrs holds 241,413 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt stated it has 103,722 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And Communications accumulated 11,313 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,175 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc stated it has 68,734 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 22,643 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 78,470 are owned by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Co LP has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Capital Grp Inc Inc accumulated 41,882 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares to 25,901 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,000 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 19,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 310,594 shares stake. 376,870 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Aperio Grp Ltd, California-based fund reported 41,833 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 87,812 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Confluence Management Ltd has 0.18% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 830,220 shares. Lazard Asset Management stated it has 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Serv Corp reported 600 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 373 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 28,954 shares. Us Bank De invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hilton Cap Limited Company invested in 0% or 25 shares. North Star Management holds 0.03% or 21,242 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.40 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.