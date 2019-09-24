Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Stake; American National Bank Cut Its Visa (V) Position as Share Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 9,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 103,918 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 94,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 686,387 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

American National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 42,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 44,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.94. About 835,634 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 18,810 shares to 8,417 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,396 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt reported 104,729 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.14% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada accumulated 31,173 shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 4,690 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 568,147 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 21,997 shares stake. 78,527 are held by Noesis Mangement. Bb&T accumulated 151,167 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Logan Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested 0.48% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Intact Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.75% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 149,130 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 68,571 shares to 316,392 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.