Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lifted Its Equifax (EFX) Holding

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 929,450 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – PRELIM VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING SHOW MAJORITY VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF CO’S RECOMMENDATION TO RE-ELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counsel reported 51,159 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 16,981 were accumulated by Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Davidson Investment Advsr stated it has 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 5,424 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,284 shares. Condor Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 58,587 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3,012 were reported by Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 56,823 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 10,427 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 128,395 were accumulated by Community Trust And. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.11M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Guardian Trust Co has 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.39 million shares. Art Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 191,284 shares. Barrett Asset Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 222,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management, a New York-based fund reported 33,192 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1,035 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.04% or 7.49M shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cornerstone Advsr reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 88,485 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 3 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 5,236 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 139,987 were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Ks. Prudential Financial owns 110,948 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.02% or 42 shares. 41 are held by Peoples Fin Service Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 87,181 shares. First Fin Bankshares stated it has 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).