Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Ycg Has Upped Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 27,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 441,038 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 413,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 128.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 29,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.74 million are owned by Schafer Cullen Cap. Sigma Planning stated it has 78,401 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc reported 1,027 shares. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr Lc has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.18M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 2.41 million shares. 43,511 were accumulated by Enterprise. Cadinha & Limited Com invested 3.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.25% stake. The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plancorp Ltd Liability reported 6,265 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 259,140 shares. James Investment Research stated it has 263,901 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 39,839 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,637 shares to 137,535 shares, valued at $28.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,220 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

