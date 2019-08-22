Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Boosted Position; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $2.72 Million as Valuation Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 22,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 130,849 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 152,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 456,472 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 3.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth has 2,000 shares. The California-based Lateef Inv LP has invested 2.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). United Advisers Lc owns 460,783 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 12,746 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mathes Co Incorporated stated it has 17,300 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Vermont-based fund reported 12,124 shares. 5,433 were accumulated by Tompkins Financial Corp. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,698 shares. 121,106 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd. Glenmede Na invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Assocs holds 42,659 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 67,565 shares. Overbrook Management has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,217 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motco invested in 0.28% or 63,905 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.99M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd accumulated 4,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com holds 22,861 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 25,552 shares. Charter holds 0.27% or 18,484 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 38,366 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.54% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 224,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Uss, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,000 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 26,180 shares. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.18% or 83,509 shares. 2.35 million were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company. Old Republic Intll Corp has 2.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 663,907 shares to 6.44 million shares, valued at $685.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 171,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

