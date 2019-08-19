Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $16.88 Million; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Valuation Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 133.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 698,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 522,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 939,321 shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR)

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $301.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rexford Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:REXR) Share Price Gain Of 194% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mid-Year REIT Market Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Industrial Property For $18.2 Million – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy in February – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,862 shares to 275,384 shares, valued at $69.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 109,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,057 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

