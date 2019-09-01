Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Nic (EGOV) Market Valuation Rose While Brown Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 836,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.89M, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 240,444 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 25/04/2018 – Oregon Ethics’ Case Management System Named a StateScoop 50 Innovation of the Year; 23/03/2018 – Enhancements to Online Tool Increases Accessibility of Rhode Island Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Documents; 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 05/03/2018 DECIMAL SOFTWARE LTD DSX.AX – DAMON WATKINS SUCCEEDS NIC POLLOCK AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 16/05/2018 – Rhode Island Hunting and Fishing Licenses Now Available Online; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares to 10,043 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,257 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 10,532 shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $236.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 22,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

