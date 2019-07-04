Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder America First Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake by $822,375; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Price Declined While Raging Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 23,111 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 98,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,088 shares. Moreover, Raging Management Limited Liability Com has 5.1% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 8.87M shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Limited Company has 1.37% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Ing Groep Nv holds 177,297 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,259 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 183,499 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 208 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 230,779 shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10.79 million shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 65,714 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,620 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

