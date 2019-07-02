Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder America First Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Manikay Partners Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Increased by $7.77 Million as Shares Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 1.86 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video)

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 5.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 9,999 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 5,140 shares stake. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 78,200 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 1.76 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Captrust Finance Advsr invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bloom Tree Lc owns 786,504 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 219,324 shares. Manikay Prns Limited Liability Corp has 662,650 shares for 5.65% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 294,343 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 315,668 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Llc reported 26,767 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 17.72M shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Company stated it has 299,821 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 201,093 shares. Charter invested in 11,919 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sol Com has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Sarl has invested 1.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Int Ca holds 0.53% or 102,285 shares. Rothschild Investment Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,309 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Fincl Service Incorporated owns 91 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Finance National Bank & Trust, a Alabama-based fund reported 19,735 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 10,285 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

