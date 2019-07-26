Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Its Position; Shaker Financial Services Holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Trimmed by $1.52 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.98 million market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. It is down 7.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 3.17M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 117,583 shares to 172,685 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Amern Invs Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 16,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,392 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.