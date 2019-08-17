Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Stake; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Lifted Stake

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,630 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 79,735 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 75,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 614,988 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares to 110,473 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,520 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.