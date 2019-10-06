Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Boosted Its Stake; Acropolis Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 10,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 114,425 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 104,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $654.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 7,385 shares to 122,955 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.