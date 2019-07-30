Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $598,861; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 8.66 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs reported 7,828 shares stake. Rampart Company Limited Liability Company holds 12,484 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based West Family Invests has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Invest Ltd holds 0.28% or 21,230 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Co accumulated 50,437 shares or 0.2% of the stock. At Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 21,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Investment Management LP holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 405 shares. Kistler reported 3,547 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,681 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 464,069 shares. Longer Invs Inc holds 1.96% or 38,145 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 0.05% or 10,198 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 22,273 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has 167,645 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,736 were reported by Mount Vernon Md. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Limited accumulated 39,000 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 1,332 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Ckw Grp stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has invested 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 673,793 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Discovery Management Limited Liability Co Ct stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centurylink Invest has invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sprott Inc has 120 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc reported 2.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).