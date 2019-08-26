Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Valuation Declined While Smithbridge Asset Management Boosted by $338,410 Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G LP reported 7,675 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carroll Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,351 shares. Crawford Counsel has 15,079 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 2.12M shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 106,217 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd stated it has 1.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boltwood Capital Management reported 8,054 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 0.69% or 580,512 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 85,685 shares stake. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc reported 8,969 shares. Ariel Ltd reported 1.84 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Trust Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 12,824 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 2.18 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 213,573 shares or 1.56% of the stock. First Amer State Bank accumulated 40,764 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,802 shares. Peoples Fin Service reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Mngmt LP holds 0.21% or 110,000 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern stated it has 29,870 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,394 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5,005 were reported by Tiemann Invest Ltd Co. Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 0.85% or 14,450 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.97% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Indiana-based First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).