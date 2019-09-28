Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cut by $365,469 Its Holding; As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Share Value Declined, Sio Capital Management Cut Position by $1.69 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 83,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 846,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 138,107 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 60,236 shares to 514,544 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council accumulated 1.38 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 33,668 are held by Headinvest Ltd. Alberta Mngmt invested in 462,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 21,388 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.25 million shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 58,295 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,717 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.09% or 31,173 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 91,303 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Cap Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 202,024 shares.