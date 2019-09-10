Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake Has Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc; Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Stock Rose

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 146,553 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12B, down from 148,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 5.51 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic Net Income $792M; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy in $7.6 Billion Deal (Correct)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 18.27M shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 283,211 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 276,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Group holds 0.57% or 61,589 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 429,892 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13.66M shares. Security Company owns 8,300 shares. Canal Insurance Co invested in 1.48% or 100,000 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 20,969 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or owns 43,477 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.19 million shares. 7.34 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 123,345 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 65,900 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 1.16% or 76,599 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 18,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability owns 400 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Qci Asset Ny reported 4,500 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.55% or 22,345 shares in its portfolio. 20,963 are held by First Dallas Secs. 269,142 are owned by Baltimore. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Waddell Reed Fincl reported 3.73 million shares. First Finance In holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 25,624 shares to 218,655 shares, valued at $13.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).