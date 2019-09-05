Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Raised Its Position by $338,410; Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) Stake Maintained by Hood River Capital Management Llc

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 9.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (CRL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 326,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38 million, up from 311,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 237,170 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 28,439 shares to 628,446 shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 12,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,417 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

